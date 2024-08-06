In Colombia, this Wednesday, August 7, is a holiday, the Battle of Boyacá is celebrated. On this day, a group of Colombian athletes They seek to raise the country’s flag high in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to the criteria of

Athletics, golf, track cycling, diving, wrestling and track cycling are the disciplines in which our fellow athletes will compete.

Pereira native Luis Felipe Uribe will participate in the 3-meter springboard diving semifinal, an event for which he qualified last Monday.

This Wednesday, track cyclists will compete in the Olympic velodrome in Paris. The time has come for Martha Bayona and Kevin Quintero demonstrate their capabilities in the keirin and speed tests, respectively.

Golfer Mariajo Uribe will participate in the first round of women’s Olympic golf.

Colombian timetables

César Herrera / Laura Mojica. Mixed relay walking marathon. 12:30 p.m.

Mateo Romero/Sandra Lorena Arenas. Mixed relay walking marathon. 12:30 a.m.

Maria Jose Uribe. Women’s golf. 2:00 a.m.

Luis Felipe Uribe. Springboard. 3 meter jump. 3:00 am

Carlos Andrés Muñoz. Gregor-Roman wrestling. 4:30 a.m.

Cristian Ortega Fontalvo. Track cycling. Men’s sprint classification. 5:45 am

Kevin Quintero. Track cycling. Men’s sprint classification. 5:45 am

Martha Bayona. Track cycling, women’s keirin first round. 6:26 am

Stefany Cuadrado. Track cycling. Women’s Keirin first round. 6:26 am

Geiner Moreno. Athletics, men’s triple jump. 12:15 pm

Where to see Colombians?

Claro Sports offers full coverage of the Olympic Games with 19 hours of daily content on the four channels enabled on Claro TV (1502, 1503, 1504, 1505 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505 in SD), as well as on its YouTube channel, on the website https://www.clarosports.com/ and in the Mi Claro app.

The RCN and Caracol channels broadcast the 2024 Olympic Games, especially the Colombian competitions.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS