Cuauhtémoc.- Early this Wednesday morning, the athlete from Cuauhtémoc, Erick Portillo, will enter into action at the Paris Olympic Games in the high jump qualifiers, which is causing great expectations among the Cuauhtémoc community.

The director of the Institute of Physical Culture and Sports of Cuauhtémoc, Abel Antillón, clarified that it had been said that the native of the capital of the block had participation at 3 in the morning, but the athlete’s own family confirmed that it is at 2 in the morning when he will compete.

He called on all Cuauhtémoc residents to be alert and get up early to see Erick Portillo in action, the third native of Cuauhtémoc to make it to the Olympics.

Abel Antillón said that Erik is one of more than 100 high-performance athletes who receive a monthly scholarship from the Municipal Presidency of Cuauhtémoc, through the Sports Institute.

He said that he has received his financial incentive for the past three years, and if he continues his sports career he will continue to be part of the program. He also said that from now on he aims to be the top candidate for the Sportsman of the Year award and will be part of other special support for athletes.