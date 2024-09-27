Immediately at the top

Jorge Martin opened the weekend of the Indonesian GP, ​​on the Mandalika track, with the second best time in pre-qualifying. A good result for the World Championship leader, who aims to avenge last year’s sensational crash on this track and to extend his lead in the standings over Pecco Bagnaia. The Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team finished the day just 40 thousandths of Enea Bastianini’s best time and above all he appeared competitive and fast in all conditions.

The words of Martin and Morbidelli

“I felt really good all day – explained #89 at the end of the day – I have tried different types of tires and I feel great. Not having to make any changes to the bike allowed me to concentrate on riding. I’m happy with how the day went and I’m ready for tomorrow”.

He also had a beautiful day Franco Morbidelliexcellent third in the ‘sandwich’ trials between the two main contenders for the title: Martin and Bagnaia. “We started strong since the morning – commented the 29 year old Roman – it was a positive Friday in which my good feeling with the bike emerged and I managed to express my potential and that of the bike particularly well”. Tomorrow we start to get serious with qualifying and the Sprint race.