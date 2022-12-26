Ukrainian cybersecurity services have managed to neutralize more than 4,500 Russian cyberattacks since the beginning of the year, a Ukrainian official confirmed Monday.
“The aggressor country launches, on average, more than ten cyber attacks per day,” said Ilya Vityuk, head of the cybersecurity department in the Ukrainian Security Service, in an interview with “My Ukraine” TV. But fortunately, Ukrainian society has not heard of most of them.
“We have entered the year 2022 and left behind eight years of experience in hybrid warfare… At the moment of the invasion, we were prepared for the worst-case scenario,” he added.
According to this official, about 800 cyber attacks were recorded in 2020, more than 1,400 in 2021, and the number tripled in 2022.
“Massive cyber attacks were repulsed in January and February, which for us represented additional training before the Russian invasion,” Vitiuk said.
He stressed that Moscow is targeting, in particular, the energy sector, logistical services and military installations, as well as government databases and information sources.
