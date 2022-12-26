The program of Blue’s Clues He will always be remembered for someone who gave the face of the show for many years, Steve Burns, since he was the main character together with the blue dog. And some of the fans continue to be very fond of him despite his retirement, one of them has precisely paid him a visit at a convention after many years.

The star unlocked a deeply buried memory when a cancer survivor visited him, it turns out they had met 2 decades earlier thanks to the foundation make-a-wish. his name is Brandon raglands and met Steve when he was just four years old, revealing to the media as TMZ two comparative photographs of the fact.

The boy commented that he walked to the stand of Steveshook the actor’s hand and took a photo of the two of them from the year 2000, when he himself was a child of make-a-wish, and everything fell into place Stevewhose eyes lit up and said: “I remember this and you!”

During your meeting, Steve He asked Brandon a new photo together and then they both started crying. That’s right, the guy had stage 4 kidney and lung cancer when they met, and now he’s 25 and has a family of his own. To this was added the quote below by Steve: “This made my whole year and I am very happy that you are here”.

From that 2020 where they saw each other again, they have continued to have contact through social networks.

Via: TMZ

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, it is important that this type of reunion take place, as it motivates more people to continue fighting despite this type of disease. Brandon shows that it is not easy, but in the end there are cases in which it can be overcome.