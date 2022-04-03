About 320,000 workers who did not withdraw the 2019 salary bonus can now ask for the withdrawal of the amounts. The deadline started last Thursday (31). Originally, the deadline was supposed to start on February 8, but it was postponed by the Ministry of Social Security and Labour.

The allowance for the months worked in 2019 can be requested in person, by phone, by app or by email. According to the ministry, R$ 208.5 million was forgotten by 320,423 workers who should have made the withdrawal by June 30, 2021.

Those who choose to withdraw in person must go to one of the service units of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare to request the opening of an administrative appeal to resend the amount to Caixa Econômica Federal, in the case of the Social Integration Program (PIS), or to the Bank of Brazil, in the case of the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep).

The request can also be made through the Alô Trabalhador central, on the telephone 158. It is also possible to do the procedure, by e-mail, sending the administrative appeal request to the address work.uf@economia.gov.br. The letters “uf” must be replaced by the acronym of the state where the worker lives.

Finally, the request can be made through the Digital Work Card application, available for Android and iOS cell phones. The ministry recommends that the worker update the application so that he can check if he is entitled to the benefit, the amount of the allowance, the date of withdrawal and the bank for receipt. O Portal Gov.brwill also provide this information.

who is entitled

Workers registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who have formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation are entitled to the benefit, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages. It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage, which is currently R$1,212.

The benefit is not paid to domestic workers. This is because the salary bonus requires an employment relationship with a company, not with another individual. Young apprentices are also not entitled.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a guide to facilitate the search for additional resources. In addition to the salary bonus, the citizen may have other sources of forgotten money, such as quotas of public funds, review of Social Security benefits, refunds in the fine mesh of the Income Tax and even small lottery prizes.

* Collaborated with Marcelo Brandão

