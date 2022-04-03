Sinaloa.- Carolina Armenta is a 21-year-old girl suffers from Down syndrome and that, thanks to Employ Me with Cause Associationfrom more than a year ago she had the opportunity to work as a cook preparing dishes for the daily sale, as well as for special events at the Kitchen with Cause in Culiacán.

This was achieved thanks to the cooking workshop, which is provided by the association, where other professionals guide and teach them to make any type of food and bakery.

Once prepared, the project began with the Taste of Inclusion Tour project, which offers the service at family events, parties, in companies or anywhere where the services are required.

This non-profit association, which opened its doors four years agowelcome all disabilities, from auditory, visual, motor, intellectual, autism and people with Down syndrome; It also seeks to help the labor part of people with disabilities, since there is a great need for young people who have talent and who deserve the same opportunities for decent work so that they can develop their potential.

Activities

Among the activities they carry out to strengthen their talent are awareness courses, which consist of the attitude of schools, jobs and organizations, since there is almost always a wrong idea of ​​disability or what it entails, what holds them back, so that they can be given an opportunity to grow.

Emir, who belongs to this association and is 27 years old, is one of the five young professionals with a postgraduate degree who gives talks about their experiences, about how they faced the challenges in order to get to the point where they are now in their lives.

He pointed out that this course aims to change the idea of ​​disability and, at the same time, involve them in experiencing it through simulation activities such as using a wheelchair, cane, blindfolding, as well as the use of Mexican sign language for the communication of people with hearing disabilities.

workshops

Upon arriving at Empléame, the various people who join are offered different workshops, from cooking, art, music, theater, modeling, among others, so that they themselves decide which one to train in and, based on that, help them in the labor part.