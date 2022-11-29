200 euro bonus for pensioners and employees: requirements, how to request it, when it arrives

L’one-time indemnity of 200 eurosalso called Bonus 200 eurosit’s a economic help introduced by the government aid decree for citizens retirees And employees in the framework of the urgent measures taken to stem the national energy crisis and the Ukrainian crisis.

Who is the 200 euro Bonus for: ldependent workers

The indemnity, which amounts to an amount equal to 200 euros, will be provided through employersto the public and private employeesin relation to employment contracts entered into before 24 June 2022 directly in the paycheck.

The 200 euro bonus for pensioners

Residents of Italy who are pensioners, dependent on any form of compulsory social security, will also automatically benefit from the 200 euro Bonuspension or social allowance, pension or allowance for disabled civilians, blind and deaf-mute, as well as holders of treatments accompanying the pension.

To access the Bonus pensions and all the social security forms mentioned must be effective by 30 June 2022 and IRPEF personal income – net of social security contributions – it must not exceed 35,000 euros for 2021. In the case of co-owners of survivors’ pensions, the benefit is paid to each co-owner in full, with personal income verification.

Holders of ordinary disability allowance

Those who see their ordinary disability allowance expiring on June 30 will be included among the recipients of the benefit, if the treatment is confirmed without interruption.

Holders of unemployment benefits and beneficiaries of Covid-19 benefits

Among the beneficiaries of the measure there are also the holders of NASpI and DIS-COLL, the beneficiaries of agricultural unemployment for 2022 (pertaining to 2021) and the beneficiaries of the Covid-19 indemnity launched by the Sostegni and Sostegni bis decrees. Those belonging to these categories will not have to submit any application: the benefit will be provided directly by INPS.

Beneficiaries of the Citizenship Income

Subscribe to the newsletter

