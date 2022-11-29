Samantha De Grenet this time spoke of the psychological part of her fight against cancer, which is much more delicate than the physical one

In yesterday’s episode, Monday 28 November, she returned to Verissimo’s studio Samantha De Grenet. The beloved Italian show girl and presenter, who as everyone knows fought against breast cancer, recounted the above all psychological difficulties she had during this difficult period.

Credit: Verissimo – Mediaset

De Grenet’s struggle with the breast cancer began in 2018. She was at the beach with a friend of hers when she noticed a strange “bump”. Following a check, the bitter discovery. The doctor gave her the diagnosis and told her that had to be operated on immediately.

That day was followed by the operation and months of therapy. A very difficult period in many respects for Samantha. Physicistbecause as he said on several occasions he couldn’t even look in the mirror, but also psychological.

And just about this part, the mental one, he spoke yesterday to Silvia Toffanin, opening his heart in a very introspective chat.

The difficult period of Samantha De Grenet

Credit: Verissimo – Mediaset

The former model explained that when we talk about cancer, we talk above all about what happens to the body, to the physique. While what is talked about less, precisely because it is more difficult to do, is the mental aspect.

In the studio with her there was also the son Brando, the light of his eyes. He was born in 2005 from love with the engineer Luca Barbato, to whom she had married the same year. A year later the two separated, but in 2014 they got back together and in 2015 she married him for the second time.

Credit: Verissimo – Mediaset

And right at people who have been close to her in this dramatic period she wanted address a thought.

The people next to you suffer your mood swings, your sadness, even if you try in every way to hide them. But it’s not like you can do it all day, so you lock yourself in the bathroom crying. Then exit and move on.

The shadow of the disease, for the show girl, has not yet completely vanished. She will have to do some therapies for a couple more years and keep the situation constantly monitored. What has changed, in fact, is the psychological predisposition that has decided to put in place, accepting himself and loving each other for what it is, with all the changes.