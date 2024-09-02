Moraes, Dino and Zanin voted in favor of maintaining the decision; the trial will continue until 11:59 pm this Monday (2.Sep)

The 1st Panel of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority this Monday (2.Sep.2024) to maintain Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ decision to suspend X (formerly Twitter) in the country.

So far, in addition to Moraes, who is the rapporteur, ministers Flávio Dino and Cristiano Zanin voted in favor of the decision.

Here is the score:

3 votes in favor of suspension: Alexandre de Moraes (rapporteur), Flávio Dino and Cristiano Zanin;

Alexandre de Moraes (rapporteur), Flávio Dino and Cristiano Zanin; 0 votes against suspension.

The topic is being judged in the virtual plenary session of the 1st Chamber of the Supreme Courtchaired by Moraes. In this modality, there is no debate among the ministers, who only cast their votes on the STF’s virtual platform. The judges will have until 11:59 pm this Monday (2.Sep) to vote.

The 1st Chamber is composed of only 5 of the Court’s 11 ministers. Minister Cármen Lúcia and Minister Luiz Fux, who have not yet voted, are also part of the Court.

On Friday (August 30), Moraes ordered X to be taken offline in Brazil. The decision was made individually. On Sunday (September 1), the judge sent his decision to be ratified by the 1st Chamber.

X SUSPENSION

The suspension of the social network in Brazil is yet another chapter in the long-running dispute between Moraes and billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the platform, which has been dragging on for months. On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees.

Then, on Wednesday (August 28), Moraes ordered Musk to appoint a legal representative in Brazil under penalty of taking X offline. The billionaire did not comply with the order, and Moraes ordered the suspension of the platform.