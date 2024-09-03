Climate change is profoundly transforming the lives of communities living in the world’s mountainous regions. One of the most affected is that of the Sherpa in the’Everestin Nepal, who are facing a growing danger: floods caused by rapidly melting glaciers. These phenomena put their homes and their survival at risk.

Thame: A Village in Danger

The small village of Thameslocated approximately 3,800 meters altitude in the Everest region, is the home of many Sherpas who have made the history of mountaineering, including Tenzing Norgay Sherpathe first man to reach the summit of Everest together with Sir Edmund Hillary. However, on August 16, the village was hit by a devastating glacial flood, which swept away a dozen homes, hotels, a school and a health clinic, leaving about 60 people homeless.

This catastrophe has thrown the 300 villagers into despair, forcing them to wonder if it is still safe to live in this area. “We are still in shock and we still cry when we talk about it,” she said. Yangji Doma Sherpaa Thame resident. “This disaster has shown that the situation has become even more dangerous.”

The causes: climate change and glacial lakes

Glacial floods, like the one that hit Thame, are caused by the rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers, a phenomenon accelerated by climate change. As glaciers retreat, they form glacial lakes that can grow to a critical point and then explode, releasing enormous quantities of water in a short time.

A 2021 study from the University of Leeds found that Himalayan glaciers have been losing ice ten times faster in recent decades than the average rate over the past 400 to 700 years. Another study published in Nature in 2022 revealed that the South Col Glacier Everest may have lost half its mass since 1990.

Everest Sherpas: Lack of Monitoring and Preparation

Despite the growing threat, many glacial lakes in the Everest region are not monitored and there are no early warning systems for floods. This was the case with the lakes that caused the August 16 flood. “They were the smallest and no one was concerned about them, yet the damage was enormous,” he said. Tshering Sherpa.

Lack of adequate monitoring and lack of emergency preparedness are widespread problems across the region. While some villages have received training on how to respond to floods, others, such as Thamesthey were not educated.

The consequences and future concerns

The flooding not only destroyed Thame’s homes and infrastructure, it also changed the course of the river, which now flows through the village, making it impossible to rebuild on much of the land. “This is not like rebuilding houses destroyed by an earthquake. When you have no land left, what can you build on?” he said. Sherpa Doma.

In addition, the flood damaged the only hydroelectric plant that supplies electricity to the region, also interrupting communications. “The area has been cut off from the rest of the world since the disaster struck. It’s really scary,” she said Mingma Sherpapresident of a youth club in Namche, a popular tourist destination near Thame.

What is being done and what should be done

Nepalese authorities are aware of the concerns of local people and are seeking to form a team of experts to study the risks posed by the three remaining glacial lakes upstream from Thame. Howeverthe Sherpa community expresses skepticismlamenting years of broken promises and unrealized plans.

“We hear about big plans, especially at conferences, and soon the plans are forgotten,” he said. Sherpa Doma. “But we can’t forget what this flood has done and that there are other lakes up there that could unleash disaster on us at any time.”

Conclusion: The Uncertain Future of Everest Sherpas

The future of communities Sherpa in the region of Everest is uncertain. Rising global temperatures are transforming the landscape Himalayan in a way dramatic And dangerous. The lack of effective preventive measures further increases the risk for these populations who already live in extremely difficult conditions.

Follow us on social media, comment your opinions and share this article with anyone interested in climate change and its consequences for mountain populations. Your support is essential to spread knowledge and help these communities in danger.