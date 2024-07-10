The movie of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom announced the release date. The film will have a previous debut in Japan, here are the details of the long-awaited isekai installment. The cast is back! Check out the details here.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom It will be officially released on September 20, 2024, however, it will have a previous release in Japan, this would be on September 13 and it will be screened in IMAX format.

It was confirmed that the film will also be distributed in cinemas around the world, The license is in the hands of Crunchyroll, which announced Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom for North America, Europe, Africa and Latin America.

The anime is based on the light novels written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin, which were distributed by Enterbrain. However, it was quickly adapted into a manga created by Satoshi Ōshio and illustrated by Higinio Miyama. The publisher in charge is Kadokawa Shoten.The manga currently has 19 compiled volumes and is still in publication.

Source: Madhouse studio

The anime, OVAs and movies have been handled by the Madhouse studio (Sakura Card Captor).

What is Overlord about?

Crunchyroll describes the series as follows:

“After twelve years of playing his favorite MMORPG, Momonga logs in for the last time and discovers that he has been transported to the game world permanently.. Throughout his adventures, his avatar gains the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown.

Previously, the Holy Kingdom enjoyed years of peace, especially after the construction of a huge wall that protected it from neighboring invasions. However, This tranquility could come to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of evil demihumans. before the gates of the wall.

Fearing an invasion of their lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to ask for help from its enemies in the Sorcerous Kingdom. Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom—and its undead army—to join the fight alongside the Holy Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes of defeating the Demon Emperor.“.

The series is a kind of isekai, however, unlike other installments, this title retains a particular germ because it focuses on the new adventure almost entirely. Overlord It is one of the most popular fantasy anime, it has five seasons that gather 54 episodes, all available on Crunchyroll, check out the series here!

