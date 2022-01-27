Sinaloa.- Sinaloa has 18 new preventive police officers that are incorporated into the municipalities of: Ahome, Angostura, Salvador Alvarado and Mocorito, after completing his initial training at the Police University (Unipol).

During the graduation ceremony, the Rector of Unipol, Óscar Fidel González Mendívil, stressed that one of the institution’s objectives is to dignify the work of police officers through education, so that, in turn, they become in a factor to recover the trust of citizens in their security agents.

“You are a group that began your training at the Institute of Criminal Sciences and culminate in the Police University, that is why we are here, to help you, so that you know that this path that is so important in academics and in operations you will always find a support in this institution today Sinaloa State Police University”, he expressed.

The current administration of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has reiterated its commitment to increase the training of new state and municipal elements, as well as the constant training of active police officers, to provide better security attention to Sinaloans.

Instructors, teaching and administrative staff of the agency were at the event.

Numeralia of graduates of Municipal Preventive Police:

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 27 on Covid-19

4 Narrowness

10 Ahome

2 Salvador Alvarado

2 Mocorito.