Oysters and caviar, sea urchins and clams, all washed down with champagne. This is what Salvatore Leo, chef of Osteria Il Tartufo, cooks every evening for ” the Ukrainian politicians who come to the restaurant. The place is always full, I cook from morning to evening. They eat caviar, sea urchins, clams and oysters, they drink champagne. ” He tells it to Adnkronos in trouble, while he instructs the collaborators in the kitchen, because even tonight “the restaurant is full”. Yet we are in Kharkiv, just thirty kilometers from the border with Russia, the center of the Ukrainian military industry.

” Everything is quiet in the city, you don’t see anything strange, you don’t see soldiers around, ” says Leo, a native of the province of Salerno and in Ukraine for 13 years. “I can’t see the news”, he tells us, precisely because “I am always in the kitchen for the members of the government who come to eat at my place.” They eat well, seem calm and in a good mood. Nobody talks about it ” about the Russian threat. But ” my mom calls me every day, she asks me how it goes, but from what I see, I think everything will be fine. If Russia wanted to take Ukraine, it was doing it in 2014 ”. And if anything happens, ” it will happen at the border, they will not enter the city. They will not kill. ”

” On February 1st, the staff of the Italian embassy reserved a table at my restaurant. That day I will know something more, ” explains Leo. “Just three hours ago I got a call from the embassy, ​​they told me to register on the ‘Where are you’ website. So that if anything happens, they know where to find me, ” he explains. After lunch, ” at 16 invited me to a meeting with the embassy staff at the Palace hotel in Kharkiv. They will explain to us what the situation is like. ”