Amsterdam is today the scene of K-pop madness, as the largest girl group in the world visits a sold-out Ziggo Dome. With a wind chill of about six degrees and continuous rain, it was colder than in many a refrigerator, but thousands of fans were already queuing for Blackpink this afternoon.

‘A South Korean pop group, Dutch weather’, wrote Ziggo Dome on Twitter. The photo features people as far as the lens could capture, hidden under a blanket of umbrellas. The contrast with last summer is great, when the concert hall had to warn fans of Billie Eilish about the expected heat. But one thing is the same: one of the biggest acts of the moment is in the Netherlands.

Jisoo (27), Jennie (26), Rosé (25) and Lisa (25) from Blackpink not only shine on the stage tonight, but also on the large LED screens on the outside of the room. The women started as a band in 2016 and now have nothing less than goddess status for fans. The number of broken records can no longer be kept up. Blackpink alone is the most subscribed act on YouTube (83.5 million), where two of the group's clips previously became the most viewed video in the first 24 hours of release.



The four women were selected after auditions at YG, one of South Korea’s major K-pop labels. For more than five years, they trained to sing, dance and perform together, wrote Time. The well-known magazine named Blackpink Entertainer of the Year 2022. After all, the success is immense and goes far beyond the band.

The members also work solo, not only with music. The women are regarded as style icons and Jennie is an ambassador for Chanel. Several band members also act, such as Jisoo in the well-known series Snowdrop.



The ‘Blinks’, as the fans are officially called, will see a South Korean band with various members tonight. Jennie was born in Seoul but grew up in New Zealand. Rosé was born in Australia, Lisa in Thailand and Jisoo is the only one who has lived in South Korea all her life.

The concert is part of the Born Pink world tour, consisting of dozens of concerts around the world. Fans paid at least 155 euros for a nice place in the Ziggo Dome, according to the concert hall it is sold out.

The band is a huge cash cow for the record company, which is committed to continuing its success. The women say they don’t care. “If we looked at it in a businesslike way, we couldn’t do this,” Jennie said earlier. “We do it from our hearts.”





