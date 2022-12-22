United States | In the United States, $1.7 trillion in funding for the administration was approved

About half of the amount is earmarked for defense spending.

of the United States On Thursday, the Senate was able to agree on a funding package worth about 1.7 trillion dollars, or about 1.6 trillion euros, for the country’s administration, news agencies reported. One trillion is one thousand billion.

The amount is used to finance the federal government’s activities, and it also includes tens of billions in grants to Ukraine. The financial package secures the actions of the administrative bodies until the end of September next year.

About half of the total amount will be allocated to defense spending. The number is ten times more than before.

“This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a long time,” Chuck Schumerthe Democratic majority leader in the Senate, said according to the AP news agency.