From: Nadja Goldhammer

You can do all of this while you are on sick leave. © Pond 5 Image/Imago/ingimage/Imago

No boredom despite being on sick leave! 17 activities that are guaranteed to brighten your day – and are completely legal.

You have a fever, your nose is running, and the doctor says: “Stay home!” You love it and you hate it, while you the phases of a coldBut does being sick really mean that you can only lie around on the couch, wrapped up? Nope! To all those who are taking sick leave and are really sick at best, you are allowed to do a lot more with a sick note than you might think. So save your sneaky excursions and stop feeling like a felon, because here are 17 things you can do even if you are on sick leave – and no, Netflix marathons don’t count (okay, just a little).

1. Go shopping

Yes, you read that right! As long as you’re not dragging yourself through the shopping street with a fever of 39 degrees, you can definitely visit your local drugstore. I guess that’s called “therapeutic shopping.”

2. Go for a walk

Fresh air is known to be the best medicine. So grab a scarf and hat and take a walk in the park. Did you know that you can even swing on the playground? It will be difficult with just an FFP2 mask.

3. Visit to the hairdresser

Of course, if you’re sick, you want to feel good – and what lifts your mood more than a fresh haircut? As long as you don’t sneeze in the salon when you have the flu, it’s perfectly fine. Hair therapy always works!

4. Go to the cinema

If the doctor has declared you “unfit” for an office chair, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the latest blockbuster in a movie theater seat. Popcorn helps with healing, too. Probably.

5. Meet friends

As long as you are not highly contagious, there is nothing wrong with meeting friends for a coffee or (even better) a chicken soup. After all, complaining together is twice as healing!

6. Go to a concert

OK, that might sound crazy, but even concerts aren’t completely off limits – as long as you don’t feel like a zombie. Doctors say it’s all about your well-being. So, head to the next indie band you’ve always wanted to see live.

7. Dig up the garden

Who would have thought that gardening was considered a “relaxing activity”? Getting some exercise in the fresh air can work wonders. But be careful, don’t plant a marathon, otherwise you’ll be out of luck with your sick note.

8. Exercise

Yes, exercise. But before you lace up your running shoes: no hardcore workout! Light yoga exercises, a bit of stretching or a walk on the treadmill are allowed – anything that is good for you.

9. Travel (yes, really!)

Even if your boss is probably gasping for breath, you can even fly away. Of course, only if the trip helps you recover. A little sea air in the Maldives is supposed to work wonders. Just saying. If you get sick on vacation, you can even get your vacation days back!

10. Gaming

Well, we do that all day anyway, right? But hey, you’re officially allowed to do it, as long as the controller isn’t your only medicine. Small victories in gaming boost your mood – and your immune system, let’s just say.

11. Online dating

Who says you have to be bored in quarantine? A little swiping on Tinder, Bumble, etc. is absolutely allowed. And who knows, maybe you’ll even find someone who will bring you the next chicken soup.

12. Home office (voluntary!)

Yes, you can work when you feel like it – but only if you really want to. So it’s perfectly legal to keep your sick-friendly sweatpants on and check your emails. But hey, don’t stress – sick days are for chilling out.

13. Start a new series

You thought you were limited to just one show? Nope. While you’re on sick leave, you can easily binge-watch your way through the entire Netflix library. One more episode… and then another… and then another.

14. Start DIY projects

Now is the time to pull out that craft kit you’ve been ignoring for months. Whether it’s painting by numbers or building your own shelf, DIY creativity can help you heal. Or at least distract you for a few hours.

15. Redecorate the apartment

Sometimes a change of scenery is the best cure. You can easily do a little rearranging and decorating while you’re on sick leave, as long as you don’t overdo it. But hey, the new pillowcases make all the difference!

16. Dare to experiment with cooking

If you’re going to order food, why not try out a few new recipes yourself? As long as you’re feeling fit enough, you can try making complicated cakes or exotic stews. And if that doesn’t work out – see point 14.

17. Driving

Yes, you can even sit behind the wheel! If you don’t have any serious complaints and feel safe, there’s nothing stopping you from taking a short drive. But maybe it’s better to avoid headaches and coughing fits while behind the wheel.

You can rub it in your boss’s face when he or she made tasteless statements.