Pirelli and Bosch have signed an agreement to jointly develop new software-based technological solutions, with the aim of improving driving safety, comfort and sustainability. This will be possible thanks to the integration of sensors inside tires, known as “in-tire” sensors. The two companies share a long-term vision to explore the use of data collected from tires as input for vehicle dynamics control systems.

The “Pirelli Cyber ​​Tire” is the world’s first system that uses tires with integrated sensors to collect and transmit data to the vehicle in real time. Bosch has already developed a specific version of the ESP (Electronic Stability Program) system to fit Pirelli tires, as demonstrated in a joint project with high-performance car manufacturer Pagani. On the Pagani Utopia Roadster, this technology transmits essential information from the tires to the ESP control unit, ensuring not only optimum performance, but also high levels of safety and comfort in all driving conditions.

As part of this new collaboration, Bosch will provide its expertise in hardware and software production, as well as its leadership in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) sensor technology. These sensors, which use the BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) protocol, enable energy savings when transmitting data from tires to the vehicle’s electronic control systems. By integrating these skills with Pirelli’s advanced technologies, it will be possible to process and transmit data from tires in real time, thus improving vehicle efficiency and performance. The goal of Pirelli and Bosch is now to exploit Bosch’s MEMS technology for in-tire applications.