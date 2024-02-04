With his bare hands, Jalal O. (34) searched for remains in the rubble at the Schammenkamp in Rotterdam. Bystanders cheered him on as he climbed the fence and ran to the crime scene. A few days later, O. is no longer a hero, but a suspect. He will appear before the examining magistrate on Tuesday. The deadly explosion may have been caused by a drug lab in his business premises. Two dead were found there: his cousin Ylyass (22) and colleague Mustafa (33).

