This year Argentina commemorates four decades of uninterrupted democracy. Since December 10, 1983, when Raúl Alfonsín became the president who marked the end of the last dictatorship, until this Sunday, in which Javier Milei assumes power in an unprecedented situation, Argentines have consolidated their right to choose at the polls. EL PAÍS has brought together young people who have lived their entire lives in this system and who today receive this anniversary in the midst of a serious economic crisis, high poverty rates and a new chapter in the country’s political life. 16 of them, activists, writers, teachers, academics and representatives of transversal sectors, tell how they want to build the future of democracy 40 years after the end of the dictatorship.







16 ideas to build the future of democracy in Argentina