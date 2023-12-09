Lawyer Finogenova recalled tax benefits for pensioners

If we talk about citizens, then, first of all, tax advantages are determined by belonging to one group or another, said lawyer, chairman of the bar association, founder and partner of the Pobeda group, Elena Finogenova. She named the categories of people and businesses that are eligible for tax breaks in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Thus, pensioners are exempt from paying property tax on one property, the lawyer said. For example, if an elderly person owns both a residential building and an apartment, then he will have to choose which housing he will pay for. Pensioners are also exempt from land tax on plots of up to six acres. If the area of ​​the plot is larger, then the tax will be charged on the area exceeding six hundred square meters.

Veterans are also provided with benefits on property taxes, land and transport taxes and benefits on duties. At the same time, according to Finogenova, the benefits themselves are established both by federal legislation and by the laws of the constituent entities.

Families with three or more children, if the parents are officially employed, can fully or partially return 13 percent of the tax on personal income, and such families also have the right to a deduction for property tax and land tax Elena Finogenovaadvocate

Disabled people may be partially or completely exempt from paying personal income tax. In addition, they do not need to pay tax on income such as vouchers to sanatoriums, various technical means of disability prevention and rehabilitation, which were paid for by the employer, or on material assistance from an organization of disabled people.

Tax benefits for businesses, according to Lenta.ru’s interlocutor, depend on three main criteria: the size of the enterprise, the industry and the territory of registration. The largest number of benefits are provided for small and medium-sized businesses. These include simplified tax and accounting and reporting, simplified tax return forms. In addition, each region may have its own tax incentives.

The second criterion for receiving benefits is belonging to certain industries. And first of all, these are enterprises in the IT industry, for which preferential tax rates apply. For example, until the end of 2024 there is a zero income tax rate. For the tourism sector, a zero VAT rate has been established. Palaces of culture, municipal houses and clubs can apply a zero income tax rate.

Separately, it is necessary to consider benefits for companies registered in special territories. Thus, new companies on the Kuril Islands are exempt from taxes on profits, transport, property and land taxes for 20 years Elena Finogenovaadvocate

Earlier it became known that as a result of the introduction of the excess profit tax, Russian companies paid more than 300 billion rubles. This assessment of budget revenues was given by the head of the Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov.