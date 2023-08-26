Saturday, August 26, 2023
14 migrants detained: their boat rammed another from the Florida Police

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in World
14 migrants detained: their boat rammed another from the Florida Police

The captain of the boat with the immigrants rammed into the patrol boat and damaged two of its engines.

The captain of the boat with the immigrants rammed into the patrol boat and damaged two of its engines.

The unit tried to intercept it, and ended up running aground on a beach in that place.

A group of 14 migrants was detained this Friday after the boat they were traveling in rammed another from the maritime unit of the Palm Beach County Police (PBSO), north of Miami, Florida (USA).

The unit was trying to intercept it, and ended up running aground on a beach there, the sheriff’s office reported.

The incident occurred this morning, when a boat from the Maritime Unit of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office tried to intercept a boat with immigrants near Jupiter Inlet.

Upon establishing contact, the captain of the boat with the immigrants, Bazaeluis Francois, rammed into the patrol boat and damaged two of its engines, which led to a sea and air pursuit of the suspected vessel, noted the PBSO on social media.

The boat eventually ran aground north of the Juno Beach pier and Highway Patrol officers immediately detained the captain and those on board.

The 14 immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol, added the sheriff’s office.

As for Francois, the captain of the boat, he was arrested and charged with the crime of “aggravated assault on a police officer.” So far, the authorities have not disclosed the nationality of the immigrants.

EFE

