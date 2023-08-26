As Season 4 of Chapter 4 of Fortniteit has been revealed that the “Secret Skin” of this season is Ahsoka Tano. Here’s everything we know about how to unlock the character from Star Wars. Though over the years Fortnite has featured many collaborations and skins, fans still look forward to the latest additions of original skins and partnerships each season with great anticipation.

Season 3 of Chapter 4 saw the hero of transformers, Optimus Primeand the unlockable character Purradise Meowscles join the game. the skin of meowscles it came with its own set of unique challenges that needed to be completed to unlock the skin. This season’s Battle Pass is no different, as it’s packed with new skins and fresh cosmetics, like the famous TikToker Khaby Lame and the Fishstick-inspired character, Fish Thicc. However, the most exciting cosmetic is Ahsoka Tanowho makes his in-game debut as the latest collaboration from Star Wars.

Unlike other skins that are released at the start of the season, Ahsoka will only be available to unlock midway through Season 4 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite. The skin of Ahsoka It will appear specifically on September 28, 2023.

This is the date at the end of the countdown in the Battle Pass menu of Fortnite. The character makes his debut in Fortnite to promote his series Disney+which premiered on August 22.

These types of skins have already come out before and appear in the middle of the season through a “sub-battle pass” if we want to call it that, which must be paid separately. If it is the case of Ahsoka, you will not need to pay for the Battle Pass that starts today August 25. You will only have to wait until September 28, pay for this season sub-pass with the challenges to specifically unlock the skin of Ahsoka. Once these challenges are released, you will need to complete them and claim the related rewards before the current season of Fortnite on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Via: deserted

Editor’s note: On the one hand… finally! And I like that this skin comes with challenges and not just to buy and that’s it, but… where is my damn Chun-Li Epic?!