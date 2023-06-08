Algeria (Union)

Yesterday, the Algerian Ministry of National Defense announced the arrest of 13 members of terrorist groups in separate operations carried out by army units and detachments during the period from May 31 to yesterday.

And the ministry stated, in a press statement yesterday, that “46 drug dealers were stopped, and 401 kilograms of drugs were thwarted across the border, while more than 417,000 hallucination pills were seized.”

It indicated, “336 people were arrested on charges of illegal gold exploration and smuggling, in addition to confiscating 3 Kalashnikov machine guns, 19 hunting rifles, vehicles, foodstuffs and other equipment.”

And “the Coast Guard thwarted illegal immigration attempts and rescued 256 people who were on traditional-made boats, while 155 illegal immigrants of different nationalities were arrested.”