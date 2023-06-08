Aden (Al Ittihad)

The Houthi group has set up platforms to launch ballistic missiles and drones in the governorates of Ma’rib and Al-Jawf, in the context of the group’s military escalation and its preparations to launch an attack on Ma’rib.

The Presidential Leadership Council affirmed openness to all efforts aimed at bringing peace and ending the human suffering caused by the Houthis.

According to Yemeni military sources, the Houthi group transferred ballistic missiles from its warehouses in Sana’a to the governorates of Ma’rib and Al-Jawf, and installed them in locations it controls on the battle fronts.

The sources indicated that Al-Houthi transferred ballistic missiles from their stores in the “Faj Attan” area, and from Jabal “Naqom” in Sana’a to the governorates of Ma’rib and Al-Jawf.

This step comes in the context of the Houthi military escalation and their preparations to launch an attack in an attempt to control the city of Marib, which is under the control of the Yemeni government, according to Yemeni media.

According to the sources, the Houthis have set up launchers for missiles and drones on several fronts in the two governorates, including the directorates of “Serwah” west of Ma’rib and “Al-Jawba” south of Ma’rib, and in locations east of Al-Jawf, in addition to digging trenches on these fronts.

The sources indicated that the Houthi group does not believe in peace, and will not stop its goals of controlling all of Yemen, despite the UN and international efforts to stop the war.

Meanwhile, the head of the Yemeni Leadership Council, Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi, confirmed the openness of the council and the government to all efforts aimed at bringing peace and ending the human suffering created by the Houthi group.

“The responsibilities of the international community must be doubled to implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, end the suffering of the Yemeni people, and the Houthis’ gross violations of human rights and international law, including arbitrary measures against the private sector,” Al-Alimi said, when receiving yesterday, Australian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts. and restrictions on the movement of people, goods and humanitarian aid.

The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council pointed out the importance of integrating all efforts with international and international endeavors to renew the armistice and launch a comprehensive peace process according to the terms of reference agreed upon nationally, regionally and internationally.

The President of the Presidential Leadership Council placed the Australian official in front of the developments in the Yemeni situation, and the international support required to enhance the course of reforms led by the Council and the government, praising in this context the generous humanitarian and development interventions of the countries of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.