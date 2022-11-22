While the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador accumulated 10 minutes of added time, five in each half; last November 20, England’s with Iran far exceeded the total duration of the tournament’s games at 117 minutes and 16 seconds -with replacement time of 24 minutes-.
England vs Iran, the longest match
The match between England and Iran, which took place on November 21, turned out to be quite a surprise. With 14 minutes of replacement in the first half, 10 in the second and the scoring of a penalty in added time, it was established as the longest game in the history of the World Cups.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, the second longest in the World Cup
The match that took place this November 22 did not disappoint the fans either. For more than 100 minutes, the players of the Saudi National Team showed what they are made of by beating the ‘Albiceleste’ in a match that had 7 minutes of substitution in the first half and 14 in the second.
Like Qatar and Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands accumulated 10 minutes -2 in the first half and 8 in the second- of added time, in a match that ended with the victory of the European team. The United States and Wales added 13 replacement minutes -9 in the second half-.
Why are the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches taking so long?
Although for many it may be a crazy time, the reality is that the duration of the reruns responds to an express request from Fifa in which every minute that is wasted has to be added to the minute hand, regardless of the final result.
“We have asked the referees to be very rigorous and to add everything that is needed to compensate for the loss of time”, affirmed Pierluigi Collina, president of the FIFA arbitration body, at a press conference on November 18.
Precisely calculating the time added at the end of each half of the game, the aim is to recover as much time as possible due to substitutions, penalties, celebrations, medical assistance or, of course, the VAR, as well as to favor the show.
“If more active time is desired we must be prepared to see this type of additional time awarded. Think of a match with three goals scored. A celebration normally lasts a minute, a minute and a half, so with three goals scored, you lose five or six minutes.Collina said.
