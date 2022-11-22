By blocking motorways and smearing works of art, the climate activists worry Letzte Generation for growing resentment in Germany. There are calls for harsher punishments for activists.

Suddenly the comparison was with Red Army Faction (RAF) there. “If the German authorities do not intervene, the Letzte Generation climate movement threatens to follow the ultra-left terrorist group.” Was signed: Alexander Dobrindt, chairman of CDU sister party in Bavaria CSU.

The comparison of the conservative politician with RAF, also known as the Baader-Meinhof group, is still flawed. While the RAF bombings in 1972 alone cost the lives of eight people, the actions of the German climate activists have not caused any (fatal) victims. They mostly hurt themselves. This was also evident last Friday, when a 31-year-old German activist caused chaos on Berlin's A113 motorway after sticking himself to the asphalt with two-component adhesive. After two failed attempts to free him with olive oil and benzine, emergency services finally used a sawing machine. It resulted in bloody images.

Climate actions

Citizens in Germany experience nuisance on an almost daily basis from the ever-reaching climate actions, which are no longer just taking place at a remote coal mine. In the car city of Berlin, traffic jams have only gotten longer since the actions. This causes furious reactions from the already irritable German motorist. The public outcry is even greater about the damage to the works of art in German museums. A painting by Jean Monet was covered with mashed potatoes, while other works were covered with tomato sauce. Museums have increased their security considerably.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) wants to impose tougher sentences on the protesters. “If I come to the conclusion that the legal framework is not sufficient, I will take action,” Buschmann said. Bild am Sonntag.

Activists recently climbed the Brandenburg Gate. © Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



On talk show Anne Will the minister got into a heated discussion with activist Carla Hinrichs of Letzte Generation on Monday evening. Hinrichs, against whom several criminal investigations are pending, accused the federal government of not adhering to the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees. "We are heading for a catastrophe, it is our moral obligation to use all means."

Meanwhile, a large majority of 86 percent disapprove of climate actions, according to a survey by The Mirror. In addition, a fatal accident involving a cyclist did not help the movement, despite the fact that there is no direct connection between the ambulance that arrived too late and the roadblock by activists.

Extremist

With his RAF statement, CSU chairman Dobrindt has started the discussion to dismiss Letzte Generation as extremist. Not everyone wants to go along with that. The head of the German security service, Bundesamts für Verfassungsschutz: ‘Committing criminal offenses does not make this group extremist.’

