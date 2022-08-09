The activities of the ninth edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth, which will be held at the Al Jawaher Center for Events and Conferences from the 10th to the 15th of next October, will celebrate a wide range of 100 films produced in 43 countries around the world.

The festival, affiliated with the “Fan” Foundation, which is concerned with promoting and supporting media art for children and young people in the UAE, announced that Saudi Arabia, France and the United Kingdom topped the list of works nominated to participate in this year’s edition of the festival.

The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth 2022 is being organized on the ground, after it was organized remotely via video communication technology last year, where 1,717 films from 89 countries were received, France, the United States and the UAE topped the list of participating works.

The festival is held under the patronage of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and celebrates the diversity of world cinema in seven categories.

Among the 100 films selected for screening in this year’s session, animation films emerged with 29 films, and the number of feature films doubled from last year to 17 films, while the number of participating works in the category of student-made films reached 16 a movie.

The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia topped the nominated works for the categories of best film made by children and young adults, and best short Gulf film, with 10 films each, and the number of documentaries reached 7 films, in addition to 7 international short films.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Art Foundation and the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth, said: “The festival returns to organize its ninth edition on the ground with an interesting collection of films that will be shown to inspire our audience of children and youth and showcase the unique cultural horizons from all over the world. The participating works, which numbered 100 films with international creativity, were produced through the lenses of children and youth.

She added: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, “Art” aims to introduce the younger generations to high-quality cinematic works and enrich their creative visions, as the festival provides a platform that brings children and young people together with filmmakers. Films, film directors and their innovative works from all over the world through an intensive vibrant programme.”