Mike Tyson reveals unusual reason why he separated from his Bengal tiger

Mike Tyson is known for his eccentricities, after becoming the youngest boxer in history to win a world title at the age of 20, but his life has not been the most perfect.

Recently it became known that he had a big problem with one of his pets, the tiger whom he was very fond of.

Tyson had to deliver the cat, because he experienced an uncomfortable situation, according to his ex-manager Shelly Finkel at Sun Sports.

It was not a ‘tame’ tiger

“Mike’s property in Las Vegas was between two houses. On one side lived a businessman who had two dogs. Tyson decided to take a walk with one of the tigers, that he saw one of the dogs and climbed the wall to eat it, “said the manager.

He added: “‘I have the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals here at home because I can’t have cats in captivity. How do you think they found out?’ neighbor saw one of them jump over the wall to eat his dog.

Mike Tyson prevented the situation, but the dog’s owner noticed the situation and decided to file the respective complaint.

Hours later, authorities arrived at Mike Tyson’s home. to claim the tiger and it was taken from him.

