Throughout its history, Real Madrid has tried to sign the best players in the world to further enlarge the club’s legend and continue winning titles. However, not all the signings have been successful and some were a complete disappointment.
However, when they left the white house they returned to perform and show the level that made Madrid one day notice them. Let’s see some cases.
Cañizares arrived at Real Madrid’s youth ranks at the age of 16 and worked his way up until he debuted with the first team. The goalkeeper was loaned out three times and when he finally got the Whites’ goal, he did not perform as expected and did not show the level that he would reach when he signed for Valencia and that made him the starting goalkeeper for the Spanish team.
The lack of opportunities and little confidence made Samuel Eto’o’s time at Real Madrid anecdotal, as he only played 7 games. Once he signed for Mallorca, the Cameroonian made himself known and both with the Balearic team and later with Barcelona, he took revenge on his old team on more than one occasion.
Roberto Soldier went through the lower categories of Real Madrid until he reached the first team, and although his first steps were promising, all the illusions that he aroused in the fans faded away. After two seasons in the first team he went on loan to Osasuna but on his return to Madrid he only played 8 games without scoring and went to Getafe where his career began to gain momentum. In Valencia he lived one of the best moments of his career.
Álvaro Negredo came from being Castilla’s top scorer but, as in the case of Soldier, he did not end up triumphing in the first team mainly because of the few opportunities he was given. Negredo came to triumph at Almería, Sevilla or Manchester City, although after signing for Valencia in 2014 his performance began to decline.
Real Madrid needed a goal and in December 2008 they reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. But like many others, he did not find his place in Madrid, which did not even register him to play in the Champions League since he preferred Lass. Although he came to participate in 20 games and score 8 goals, he did not give the feeling of being a striker for Madrid and at the end of the course he went to Milan. With the Schalke shirt he showed why he was nicknamed The hunter and became an idol.
Pedro León arrived in Madrid as the great star of Getafe in an attempt to Spanishize the team. But unfortunately the most remembered of his time at the Bernabéu were the words of José Mourinho at a press conference. Pedro León returned to Getafe, first on loan and then as a transfer, where he continued to triumph.
Another youth squad who could not succeed in Madrid was Dani Parejo, and like many others it was not due to a lack of talent but of opportunities. He debuted with the first team in 2009 and at the end of the season he was transferred to Getafe. Seeing the level that he would reach in the following years, especially in Valencia, becoming the leader and captain of the team, perhaps Madrid rushed to sell him.
Sergio Canales is going through one of the best moments of his career at Betis, which has even led him to make his debut with the Spanish team. The Cantabrian came to Madrid as a young promise but Mourinho opted for Özil in the eleven and at the end of the season Canales was loaned to Valencia for two seasons. His performance did not convince the whites who ended up accepting the purchase option. Over the years, football and the performance of Canales went further.
Real Madrid saw in Asier Illarramendi the ideal replacement for Xabi Aonso. Illarra stood out at Real Sociedad but at Madrid his performance dropped and he did not live up to expectations. After two seasons he returned to Anoeta where he was reunited with the best version of himself to once again lead Real Sociedad.
Morata rose from Castilla to the first team and it’s not that he was a bad player, but outside of Madrid he reached his best level. The sensational campaign he had at Juve led Madrid to play him back but at the Bernabéu he did not perform up to expectations. It was other teams that ended up enjoying his goals.
