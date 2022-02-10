Fresh from a year full of ups and downs, but with the splendid peak of second place centered in Baku in the Azerbaijani GP, Sebastian Vettel he is ready to tackle his second season as an Aston Martin driver, in the hope that the new technical regulations will drag the British team further up the starting grid. The four-time world champion spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the new AMR22 (relive it here), showing enthusiasm but admitting that it is really too early to predict the course of a season full of unknowns.

“It is exciting to see this car, but it will be even better to drive it as there are a lot of new things this year and a lot of things we can’t wait to discover. It was an incredible project that required a lot of work – seeing the sketches of the car transformed into this result is very nice and I can’t wait to get in and drive it. I rested, unplugged and did more, now I’m ready to get back on track starting from the shakedown and testing. About a month to go until the start of the World Cup, I can’t wait. It’s hard to know what to expect from the season at this point of the year, there are too many news. But we have started a journey that, as Lawrence Stroll said, wants to take us to the top in five years. We want to do better than last year, where we found some difficulties. There are some reasons to believe that this year we will be better but, at the same time, I repeat that there are many innovations and new challenges. I hope that there is less distance between the teams and that we can stay in a more advanced position than in 2021, but realistically we cannot know our chances now, we have to wait a few more days. There is certainly a lot of enthusiasm, the team’s potential is there and we can improve over the course of the season. I can’t wait to start the season and see where we will be“.

“This year we can develop the car, which we did not do for more than three quarters of the season last year. It will therefore be a very different year. In 2021 we knew from the start that it was going to be a long and difficult season. Let’s hope for a better 2022. This year will be a real test for us, we’ll see how good we are being able to finally update the machine“.