It was the classic secret of Pulcinella, on the circuit it was known but the person concerned had never wanted to talk about it. Now, Sascha Zverev has decided to talk openly about the Type 1 Diabetes he has been suffering from since he was a child. The occasion was the launch of the foundation that bears his name, based in Hamburg, and will see his brother Misha at the head of the board.

Zverev, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of four, had never spoken openly about the disease: “Not many knew about my disease – said Sascha at the launch of the foundation -. I never wanted to tell you why. I was afraid that my opponents would feel stronger against me if they had known. Today is different, I am more mature, I have experience and I feel comfortable enough to make this initiative public. ” The foundation will aim to finance charitable projects for sick children and help in the distribution of drugs and treatments for those who do not have the possibility of accessing them: “I am in the privileged position to lead the life I have always dreamed of. I have always wanted to play tennis, traveling to tournaments all over the world and being one of the best tennis players in the world – commented the Olympic champion -. I am very aware that not all children are so lucky, and for this reason it is very important for me to give something back. “