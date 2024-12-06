The leader of the Cantabrian socialists, Pablo Zuloaga, has indicated that the general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, has “clearly” set the course and objective of “winning the regional and municipal elections in 2027.”

“That’s what I’m at and that’s what we’re at,” he said this Friday during the traditional lunch of the PSOE of Cantabria for Constitution Day in Santoña, where he appealed to maintain a “united” party and to work “knowing what we are at stake in.” every moment.”

The general secretary of the PSC-PSOE has committed topursue “the best candidates” for the next elections “to govern Santander, Torrelavega, Castro Urdiales” and “return the hope to Santoña, to Laredo, to so many places that know they have the PSOE to advance the rights of the neighbors “. “I want you all united, in responsible work,” he told the socialists, because “the calendar is moving forward and 2027 is there.”

He also called to “defend every conquest and every advance that the PSOE has made”, because there is an “extraordinary challenge out there, where the right questions all the advances that we have achieved in the city councils and in the Government of Cantabria.”

Zuloaga has pointed to next week’s Conference of Presidents in Santander, where the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, will be “defending a fairer country.”

Faced with this, he has criticized the regional president, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, for “fueling the sterile confrontation” against the Government of Spain to “cover its shortcomings.”

For its part, andThe general secretary of the PSOE of Santoña, Sergio Abascal, has asked to be “more together than ever before the common adversary” – because “we live in dark times in politics” – to “fight all these outdated ideas that want to return us to a Spain in black and white, a Francoist Spain.” In fact, he has criticized deputies and parliamentarians who “openly defend Francoism.”

“HARASSMENT CAMPAIGN”

He has also denounced a “very clear campaign of harassment, persecution and judicial war against the Spanish PSOE, in all areas, since the current Government was formed.” “The great powers of the State, which have never been elected at the polls, such as the economic and media powers, above the legislative and judicial powers, have decided that we must put an end to the Government of Spain,” he said.

He has also referred to a “reactionary judicial sector” that “has declared war with arbitrary resolutions that have no logic to corner the Government” and “end with the principles and values ​​of the PSOE.” For this reason, “we have to be more together than ever to combat the old regime,” he stressed.

“We must take off their mask. The extreme right wants to maintain privileges,” he denounced, contrasting it with a PSOE with values ​​such as “Social Justice, the fair redistribution of wealth, the defense of equal rights between men and women or minorities to protect and defend”.

Finally, the Secretary of Organization, María Teresa Esteban, has valued the “shot of positive energy” of the Federal Congress of Seville, with the news of the future creation of a large public housing company.

“These are the policies that make socialists advance on the left,” he celebrated, while at the same time opting to overcome “these difficult moments” with “a single formula: resist and fight against the right” to “maintain our convictions and walk.” joined”.