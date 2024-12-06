The December long weekend starts calmly on the roads

The situation on Spanish roads is “very calm” according to data from the DGT, except for some complications when leaving Madrid on the A-1 and a reach on the AP-9 in Pontevedra in the direction of Vigo that does not complicate circulation. . This past Thursday at 3:00 p.m. the special operation of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) began on the occasion of the bridge, which will last until midnight on Monday, December 9 and during which some 6.6 million road travel. [Consulta aquí el estado del tráfico en la página de la DGT]

In the early hours of the morning of the Constitutional holiday, complications were only detected when leaving Madrid on the A-1 in the area around the Jarama Circuit towards Burgos, with four kilometers of slow traffic, which is why it is requested drivers to exercise caution and moderate speed.

In Pontevedra, a stretch on the AP-9 in the area around Cidans towards Vigo does not complicate traffic but requires great caution if you are going to travel on that road. In Almería, the A-7 around Balanegra remains closed in both directions due to road improvement works, and a detour can be found via National 340-A.

The DGT has designed for these days a special traffic management and surveillance device that will come into force this Thursday and will be active until midnight on Monday. With it, Traffic seeks to promote circulation in areas with more traffic, such as second homes, tourist areas or cities with Christmas traditions.

Rising temperatures throughout the country with overcast skies in the north this Friday

This year, six autonomous communities – Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y León, Extremadura and Murcia – have moved the festival of the Immaculate Conception to Monday, which will prolong the holidays. The DGT recommends being cautious, respecting traffic regulations, planning trips in advance and, if possible, avoiding the most unfavorable hours.