This evening, Sunday 23 April 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, April 23, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

New appointment with the program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi. At the center of the episode is the Erba massacre with new documents and an unedited interception that could reopen the case, after the deputy attorney general of Milan, Cuno Tarfusser, asked for a review of the process in recent days.

During the evening, an in-depth analysis on the capture of the bear JJ4 which killed the runner in Trentino and which divided public opinion, pending the council chamber scheduled for May 11th which will decide the fate of the animal. Furthermore, a focus on the revision of pensions in a delicate moment for Italians due to the effects of the high cost of living, with citizens struggling to make ends meet.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Sunday 23 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.