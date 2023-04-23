“This is the best Bautista,” affirmed the reigning world champion at the end of the Assen round. We can’t blame him, given the progression he had in the Dutch round, in which he achieved his 40th success in Superbike, also giving Ducati the 400th victory in production-derived derivatives. With his success in Race 2, the Spaniard becomes the third most successful rider in the history of the Red Borgo Panigale, behind only Carl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss, first and second with 55 and 52 victories respectively.

It’s a perfect weekend for the Aruba rider, who conquers the second hat-trick in three rounds and flies up the standings with almost full loot (the only “stumbling block” is the Superpole Race in Mandalika). The Panigale V4R is a missile in the hands of Bautista, who manages to exploit its full potential and reasserts his dominance after an incredible 2022. The three victories this weekend confirm how much the combination works on every type of track, even on the Dutch track which on paper did not favor the Red: “Perfect weekend! I’m very happy, because yesterday went well, but today we made some changes to the bike and already in warm-up I felt great, I had a lot of confidence in the bike. I was able to force more and today the feeling with the bike was spectacular! In the Superpole Race I was pushing a lot and I extracted all the maximum I could from the bike. Also in Race 2 I was very precise, using everything I could. I’m happy because I enjoyed all the corners, the laps”.

“On Friday the grip, especially at the rear, was low for everyone. We worked to increase the rear grip a bit. Saturday in FP3 in the wet it was difficult to understand, then in Superpole it seemed better, but with the specific qualifying tires it wasn’t easy. Then in Race 1 I didn’t feel very well, the bike was moving a lot, the grip didn’t improve. So for today we tried to go in another direction and played a bit with the length of the bike. We didn’t do anything important, but it’s the little details that make a big difference when you’re so at the limit,” explained Bautista, referring to the work done over the weekend to arrive at today’s perfect feeling.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What catches the eye is the ease with which Alvaro Bautista seems to brush the curves. In reality, the pilot claims that everything is not as simple as it appears: “Looking from the outside I look close to perfection, from the inside I can tell you that this is the best I can give. This is the best Bautista. If you ask me for more, I have none. If someone goes faster, I can’t stay with him. I’m happy not because I win races, but because it’s my best and I feel I can use the full potential of my bike”.

To date, however, the only one capable of taking the Ducati to the top step of the podium and making a difference is Alvaro: “I believe that the secret isn’t me, the secret is the couple. Maybe the others don’t go as fast as me because they don’t make a perfect match. I think it’s important to have a good bike, a good rider and a good team that allows you to have a setup to go fast. In the end it is the whole group that is important. It’s true that only the bike can’t win, but neither can the rider do it alone. It takes everything together”.

“Many think that I win because the bike is a rocket or because I weigh 20 kilos less than others. Honestly, I don’t care what people think. I know that to ride like I’m doing is not easy, I’m putting so much effort on my part. I invite everyone to test the bike, because it’s beautiful, but you have to ride it in a certain way, and if you do, you can go fast. It’s a step you have to take, otherwise you can’t go fast. This is more of a MotoGP style and there aren’t many riders coming from GP here. I was lucky enough to race there and now I can use all my experience there to ride the bike here like this. The key is the combination of everything, neither the rider nor the bike alone,” he continues.

In the meantime, however, the couple signs success number 400 for Ducati and enters the history of the brand: “It’s a great milestone for Ducati, but in the end I like to look at the statistics when I’m home at the end of my career. We are now in the present, so this is just the road we are on. We have to stay focused on the present and try to keep the feeling I have on the bike. I think that never in my career have I felt such a feeling with the bike”.

The season is still long and there’s plenty of time to undermine Fogarty and Bayliss (there are still 27 victories up for grabs and 16 are enough for him to become the most successful). However, there is another thought that fills Bautista’s mind. It is about the future, which is currently uncertain. Is the reigning champion ready to say enough? Undoubtedly the family weighs heavily on the choice he will make, and he reveals that he will make the decision right after Assen: “Many are asking about the future. We’ll see…before the start of the season I said that after the third race I would make a decision. We have now concluded the third appointment and once I get home, with my family and with my daughters, I will ask their opinion. Now my daughter is starting to grow up and she understands that dad is not at home, he is on a trip. It’s not easy. I am very happy with my professional life, but my personal life is also becoming more and more important. We will see. Now we have a couple of days to think about it, I’ll try to make a decision as soon as possible for me, for my family and for my team.”