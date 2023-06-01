Knowing the characteristics that an element brings to the zodiac sign under which you were born gives you details about the possible traits that would define your personality and part of the essence that makes you unique over other people. In regards to the signs that were born under the influence of the earth element They have unique aspects that can make them quite attractive to others.

From the outset we must define that the zodiacal signs that are represented by the earth element are Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn. From this is that now we can get to know the personality and behavior characteristics that represent each of these three signs.

What are the zodiac signs that are represented by the earth element?

Those born under the Earth element will tend according to Astrology to be stable, practical and focused on reality. They are the most realistic and focused, therefore they can be good material for stable relationships with a future, because they are well rooted in the world, in material things, and in the needs of survival.

However, there are also characteristics that must be taken into account about the people who are part of the aforementioned element, because sometimes they can become cold and passive, because they are too involved in reality. However, they are beings that resist difficult moments and enjoy a calm temperament.

Taurus. The second element of the zodiac and covers those born from April 21 to May 20 (depending on the tropical duration). The Taurus, represented by the bull, are conceived as beings with a firm nature on earth, but they also enjoy the physical pleasures.

They are persons practical, loyal and persistent. Because of their earth element they tend to be stable and solid. It will not be difficult for them to make decisions and be accurate and reliable. Taurus are ruled by the planet Venus, so love and romance are part of their personality.

Virgo. This sign corresponds to August 24 to September 23 and is the sixth of the zodiac. Being within those who are part of the earth element tends to be passive and feminine. Virgo is known as the sign of the virgin, it is meticulous, analytical and is detail oriented.

Virgos are perfectionists and tireless workers. Therefore they will tend to be good providers in the relationship, stable, however they could get carried away or absorbed by work. It is ruled by Mercury and people of this sign have a practical, earthy and focused side.

Capricorn. People born from December 22 to January 19 correspond to Capricorn, the tenth sign of the Zodiac. They are represented by the goat and their personality tends to be ambitious, disciplined and career oriented. They are natural leaders and have a strong sense of responsibility.

This is why Capricorns are reliable people, good for business and management positions. With regard to relationships, they will also seek serious, formal, lasting relationships. They will take care of their partner and will be a support in family life.

The three signs that are part of the earth element are excellent at making informed and reliable decisions in difficult situations. Their focus on reality and their ability to be aware of details allows them to achieve success in many aspects of life.

In the field of love they are usually loyal and committed. They value stability and security in their relationships. They are practical and realistic in love, and seek a partner who shares their values ​​and goals. At work, these signs are persevering, dependable, and results-oriented. They excel in professions that require attention to detail, organization, and a focus on long-term success. When it comes to friendship, earth signs are loyal and trustworthy.

