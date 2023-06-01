Photo of Benzema in the Arab stadium unleashes madness among fans: expectations for his future

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Benzema is projected in the Arab stadium.
Uncertainty about the future of the Real Madrid attacker.
Real Madrid returned to training this Wednesday after three days off before facing the last game of the course on Sunday, at the Santiago Bernabéu against Athletic Club for which the Frenchman Karim Benzema He is progressing from his muscular discomfort while he is still waiting to clarify his future.
The current Ballon d’Or has a succulent offer on the table to continue his career in Saudi Arabia at the same time that he is guaranteed, in case that is his wish, to continue one more season at Real Madrid.
With no official response as to his intentions so far, Benzema, who missed the last league match, trained this Wednesday on the pitch at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas with and without the ball individually.
The Frenchman is carrying a slight overload in his thigh, but, according to what EFE learned from club sources, he transmits good feelings to be able to be available on Sunday for his coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti.
Expectation in Arabia
In the midst of rumors, a video in which a fan of the club goes viral on social networks Al Ittihad is projected on the stadium’s giant screen showing an image of Benzema in the club’s aurinegra shirt on his cell phone.
😳A fan puts an image of Benzema on the video scoreboard of 🇸🇦Al-Ittihad…
😱And the stadium goes crazy! pic.twitter.com/u9GMxVits6
– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 31, 2023
SPORTS AND EFE
