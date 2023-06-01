Thursday, June 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Photo of Benzema in the Arab stadium unleashes madness among fans: expectations for his future

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Photo of Benzema in the Arab stadium unleashes madness among fans: expectations for his future


close

Benzema

Benzema is projected in the Arab stadium.

Benzema is projected in the Arab stadium.

Uncertainty about the future of the Real Madrid attacker.

Real Madrid returned to training this Wednesday after three days off before facing the last game of the course on Sunday, at the Santiago Bernabéu against Athletic Club for which the Frenchman Karim Benzema He is progressing from his muscular discomfort while he is still waiting to clarify his future.

See also  Chef Ancelotti, everything he touches turns to gold

The current Ballon d’Or has a succulent offer on the table to continue his career in Saudi Arabia at the same time that he is guaranteed, in case that is his wish, to continue one more season at Real Madrid.

With no official response as to his intentions so far, Benzema, who missed the last league match, trained this Wednesday on the pitch at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas with and without the ball individually.

The Frenchman is carrying a slight overload in his thigh, but, according to what EFE learned from club sources, he transmits good feelings to be able to be available on Sunday for his coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti.

Expectation in Arabia

Benzema celebrates against Barcelona.

In the midst of rumors, a video in which a fan of the club goes viral on social networks Al Ittihad is projected on the stadium’s giant screen showing an image of Benzema in the club’s aurinegra shirt on his cell phone.

SPORTS AND EFE

See also  Ancelotti, the insatiable, is hunting for poker: he wants Eurorecord in the Super Cup

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Photo #Benzema #Arab #stadium #unleashes #madness #among #fans #expectations #future

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The President of the Republika Srpska positively assessed his visit to Russia

The President of the Republika Srpska positively assessed his visit to Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result