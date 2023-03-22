Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared on Tuesday that, at 41, he feels like the “father” of the Swedish team and that he does not think about how long he will continue playing, but about the “day to day”.

“I’ve been out for 14 months where I just suffered (from an injury). Now I’m back and I feel good. I play with joy and no pain. We’ll see how long it lasts, but it’s fun to be here. I feel like the father of this team,” he said at a press conference at the Swedish camp.

“Ibra” feels that he can “contribute” to the team, both on and off the field, and that at his age he should not think about the future, but about the present, which is why he would not want to speak out if he sees himself in the next Eurocup.

Zlatan’s words to his younger teammates

“Yesterday I told my colleagues: ‘I’m sure they’re wondering what I’m doing here, I’m sure they think I’m crazy.’ But I also told them: ‘Wait until the end is near, then you will understand what I do’, said Ibrahimovic, who admitted to having a certain “panic” at the possibility of his career ending.

Ibrahimovic, who suffered a lengthy knee injury, had withdrawn from the squad at the end of Euro 2016 but returned five years later, though injuries kept him from being at Euro 2021 and the first qualifying matches for Qatar 2022.

Sweden’s all-time top scorer took part in the final leg of qualifying, although Sweden were knocked out in the play-off against Poland.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shone again with Milan. Photo: Ettore Griffoni. efe

Sweden, which is in group F to qualify for Euro 2024, will face Belgium on the 24th at the Friends Arena in Stockholm and, three days later, will host Azerbaijan at the same stadium.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, at a press conference, Photo: Jonathan Nackstand. AFP

Ibrahimovic became the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history last Saturday when he scored a penalty for Milan against Udinese.

