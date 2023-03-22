For years, the Dutch tax authorities have been a “champion” for taxi app Uber by delaying and preventing tax investigations in other European countries. For that reason, the Dutch tax authorities saw Uber as “our best ambassador in Europe”.

That said Uber whistleblower Mark MacGann on Tuesday during a hearing in the House of Representatives. MacGann was invited to talk about the relationship between the tax authorities and the American tech company from 2014 to 2016. During these years, MacGann worked as a top lobbyist for Uber in Amsterdam, where the company has its international headquarters.

MacGann was received with applause in the room by a group of about twenty-five Uber drivers, who even took a picture with the whistleblower afterwards. When MacGann was still working at Uber, he was protected by bodyguards because of death threats from drivers. He is now their “hero,” said Mekki Aulad Ahmed, chairman of the taxi industry association BBO.

The drivers see MacGann as an ally in their fight against Uber for better conditions and higher fares. On Tuesday, a group of drivers demonstrated on the Malieveld. It was the umpteenth protest in recent months.

Remorse

In January last year, MacGann handed two suitcases of laptops, papers and iPhones to journalists from the British newspaper The Guardian showing all his communications in the service of Uber. Over the years, MacGann had developed remorse for the “deception” of authorities under his responsibility. Uber operated in many countries without proper permits and used its own app to spy on regulators, but managed to stay in the air through MacGann’s lobbying.

MacGann emphasized that the Dutch government did everything for years to protect the tech company. The Netherlands showed two faces. While the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate described the company as ‘a potentially criminal organization’ in 2015 due to the lack of proper permits, the company received help from another part of the Dutch government: the Tax and Customs Administration.

According to MacGann, it involved “hundreds” of meetings with officials from the service, all of which were recorded, where officials thought along with the tech company about how to avoid taxation in countries other than the Netherlands. Ministers, former European Commissioner Neelie Kroes (many times) and – eventually – Prime Minister Rutte himself (once, in San Francisco) also spoke to MacGann. “We were drunk and high on the political clout we had,” MacGann said. “The red carpet was redder and longer than that of the royal family.”

Uber, meanwhile, benefited from what MacGann says was an “immoral” tax deal initiated by the Netherlands in the “naive” hope of securing jobs and tax revenues. That deal for – ultimately – about a thousand jobs in Amsterdam was “very hard to resist” for Uber, MacGann said. An investigation of the American magazine Fortune in 2015 stating that only 1 percent of Uber’s profits were taxed in the Netherlands at a rate of 25 percent was absolutely correct, MacGann said. “That is why we did not respond to the article at the time.”

Internal research

After MacGann’s first revelations in July last year, State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Finance, CDA) launched an investigation into the Tax and Customs Administration, which the tax authorities were allowed to conduct themselves. The Tax and Customs Administration could not find any evidence for the allegations, according to the investigation report that was validated by external experts in December. “Whatever Uber thought or hoped to gain from different tax treatment – ​​it failed to do so,” the experts wrote in the report.

However, the House of Representatives was not satisfied with the investigation, in which, according to MP Pieter Omtzigt, “the Tax and Customs Administration again investigated itself”. MacGann was – to his surprise – not invited to talk to the researchers, he said in an earlier interview with NRC. At the initiative of Omtzigt, MacGann was invited to tell his story in the Netherlands.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives will debate the issue again, in which it should also become clearer what exactly the role of Prime Minister Rutte was in contact with Uber. “This is not over yet,” said Omtzigt.