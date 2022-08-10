RT: Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Baranyuk called Javelin complexes useless weapons

Anti-tank missile systems (ATGM) FGM-148 Javelin, transferred to Ukraine by the United States, did not prove themselves in any way. This was stated by the captured Colonel Volodymyr Baranyuk, who commanded the 36th brigade of marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). His words lead Russia Today.

“We have not been able to make a single launch. To me, it’s just a completely useless weapon. Because something constantly interfered, ”he said. In addition, Baranyuk admitted that one of the complexes transferred to the brigade was broken when being transferred from the car.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not figure out how to use these weapons. “With the second one, they tried to figure out how to shoot. Who according to the instructions, who watched YouTube. Nobody knows English, and nobody explained anything to us,” said Baranyuk.

Earlier, the Pentagon announced that the United States will provide military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of one billion dollars. This aid package will include one thousand Javelin anti-tank systems, hundreds of AT4 anti-tank grenade launchers and 50 armored medical vehicles.