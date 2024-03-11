Zlatan Ibrahimović is part of the former players who gained high recognition in the elite soccer After a successful 24-year career, during which time he played for top teams:

Juventus Turin, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United were part of the clubs that represented the former champion Swedishwho announced his retirement at age 41 as a member of the AC Milan.

By giving thanks to world soccer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will hold an important position in the nascent 'Kings World Cupcompetition that will take place in the Mexican republic.

The ex selected swedish will serve as president of the contest that will have 32 participating teams: 10 from the Kings League from Spain10 of Americas Kings League and 12 guests from different nations.

At the moment, the 'Kings World Cup He already knows his first two guests prior to his inauguration in Mexico; G3X FC by streamer Gaules and FURIA FC by O Estagiário and FalcaoBrazilian teams that will have the support of Neymar Jr.

The establishment that is consecrated champion of the 'Kings World Cup' will win a million dollars as a prize. The competition will be held from May 26 to June 8 of the current year.

