The 2200 year old treasure

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) displays a rare hoard of 15 silver coins dating to the reign of the Seleucid king Antiochus IV, who ruled in the run-up to the Maccabean revolt nearly 2,200 years ago, in the pre-Christian era. The coins were discovered at an excavation site in the Darageh Stream Nature Reserve overlooking the Dead Sea. According to IAA archaeologists, a refugee would probably have hidden the wooden chest in the Murabat cave before returning to collect his money after the revolt.



2:00 am