Muhammad Abdel Samie (Sharjah)

The good news of the coming before the time of spring means a great warm welcome to the personality of Al-Mamdouh, as the wonderful and beautiful picture is in the presence of the leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. He is the spring of the country and its glory, with the flowers, lush greenery and prosperity that spring brings, and therefore the owner of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in his beautiful poem and his new poetic masterpiece, “The Birth of the Light of the Homeland,” which included his feelings and constant joy in the character of “Bu Khaled,” with whom the earth, the world, and the country were happy. The United Arab Emirates, when he fulfilled all wishes and perfumed the country with the fragrant fragrance of his presence, he was the joy of his father, the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. He took his characteristics from him, and was an extension of him, so he truly radiated his light, shining on everyone and everyone. The house, the splendid house of the Emirates, with this light, fragrance, and authenticity of glory, history, and civilization.

His love is in the hearts

The poem, which came at the beginning of the holy month, carried sincere heartbeats from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as it carried light, splendor, and the beautiful color indicating freshness. Indeed, the comparison between the sun and candles was through the lens of the great light that covers every light, so it was The sun, with its large area, strong brightness, and the amount of space it illuminates, rises above the candles, as a comparison to indicate the great presence, so the people have the right to celebrate the leader and his wise leadership. There is no doubt that the love of this passionate leader has settled and resided in the consciences and ribs, as evidence of the depth, influence and extent of the people’s appreciation for the leader of the country, as his love resides in the hearts and souls.

On the other hand, there is an image of the “aggression” that was quickly subjected to “Bukhaled”, due to his severity in the truth, his strength and his prestige. He is the head of state and he has a high status and great status in his country and among others. He built the great renaissance and accelerated the achievements of the country and the people of the country in all fields. And the highest building and construction, like a solid structure, unparalleled in its height and speed of completion, so that the last line of the poem is a blessing from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and a renewal from His Highness of the pledge of allegiance: “Go through your country and your people will be sold to you,” as everyone lined up around him, while The country's leader continues his rise and achieves glory and achievements until he reaches the riches, evidence of his exaltation and reaching the highest indicators in renaissance, reconstruction and edification.

The birth of the leader gives good news

This beautiful poem, which carries in its name three elements that came together to confirm the admiration for the Praiseworthy, and they are the elements: Christmas, with the joy and good news of Christmas and the herald of a beautiful era for which all those who love, those who are blessed and well-wishers rejoice, and for which the state rejoices in all its parts and regions. The second element is light, and light in psychological and human connotations is the opposite of darkness, which is the exposure of space with everything in it, so the simile was in this illumination that covered the earth and extended to reveal all of the darkness and dissipate all of the darkness. What is meant is that the birth of the leader was good news of giving, the power of insight, and pioneering aspirations in this life, so no one can match him in his light and the extension of his light.

As for the third element of the naming or title of the poem, it is the element of the homeland, and the homeland is the center of hopes and it is the vast, expanding geography that embraces all this light and construction, and it is in it that joy expanded at the arrival of a wonderful era in the state that is moving from top to top at an inspiring pace of speed in Achievement and construction. All goodness is for the nation, as evidenced by the fact that “birth” as a word was added to light, and light was finally added to the nation. This was reflected in the elevation of the Emirates, its status, and the increase in its giving, on a wonderful day that everyone is waiting for.

Meanings of joy and splendor

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with this beautiful poem and its sweet poetic composition on the tunes of glory, stirred the meanings of joy and splendor, and made the poem’s rhyme, which is based on the letters “ayn” in the half and sacrum of the poem, a wonderful rhyme in its resonance and sound that is permeated with glory, pomp and pride.

Badi’ poetry also had a special elegance in its construction among His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, as he was known for the power of surprise and the flexibility of words, when the rhyme of the Shatrah came with the letter Ain preceded by the letter Ya: (al-Rabi’, all, Badi’, obey, thin, fast, sell). The rhyme of incapacity or the end of the poem came with the letter “ayn” preceded by “waw”: (al-rabu’, brightness, candles, ribs, submission, inclination, rising), and all of that comes from the beautiful and wonderful juxtaposition of letters in a strong sound that inspires pride and pride and raises the banners of victory through these verses full of strength and covenant. Honest and eternal glory.

The terms brightness, candles, and sun also came as words that belong to light, this beautiful horizon in its light that inspires others and serves as an example for them in their vision and confidence in the future and the horizons of the stages that the United Arab Emirates is reaching.

A symbol of glory and exaltation

As for the vocabulary of height and height in the poem, they were expressed in very elegant words. The sun, in addition to being a source of light and sight, is also sublime in its form and is a set of proverbs in the light and illumination it carries. This is useful in the case of comparison and comparison, as a method adopted by His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in praise of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. In addition to the height of the sun and its distant position that no human being can reach in terms of its qualities and the power of its light, the “Pleiades” was also a measure of this height and elevation, as the Pleiades are a source of light and distance or height as well, and the evidence is what we said in the poem that the state, with the determination and ambition of the leader, was created. I reached the heights, and the heights in the poem were on the scale of the Pleiades, this high star in the middle of the sky, which is a source of ambition and brightness and a place of wishes for all those who aspire to glory and heights, especially since the leader of the country has reached this rank before everyone else, so we have the right to be proud of him and his achievement and heights. His position has always been.