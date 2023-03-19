Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes football history in Italy with this goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes football history in Italy with this goal


close

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Swede scored in Milan’s match against Udinese.

The Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic He became the oldest scorer in the history of Serie A this Saturday when he scored with Milan against Udinese, in a match of the twenty-seventh day that is played at the Dacia Arena stadium.

See also  Pioli: "Victory that gives relief, we needed it. Leao? He was happy with the position"

Zlatan makes history

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a Milan match.

At 41 years and 166 days old, the Scandinavian footballer scored a penalty, on the second attempt. He executed a shot from eleven meters that was guessed by the local goalkeeper Marco Silvestri, but the referee Daniele Doveri ordered the maximum penalty to be repeated.

Ibrahimovic launched it again, which did not miss. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, also the oldest player to be captain with Milan, became the oldest footballer to score in the Italian League after surpassing Alessandro Costacurta, who at 41 years and 25 days old scored in a match that his team, also Milan, lost against Udinese in May 2007.

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Milan and Inter, it's time to change face on the market too

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Zlatan #Ibrahimovic #football #history #Italy #goal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F-Zero GX Remaster in development at Luigi’s Mansion team? So says a rumor

F-Zero GX Remaster in development at Luigi's Mansion team? So says a rumor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result