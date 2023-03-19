Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes football history in Italy with this goal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
The Swede scored in Milan’s match against Udinese.
The Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic He became the oldest scorer in the history of Serie A this Saturday when he scored with Milan against Udinese, in a match of the twenty-seventh day that is played at the Dacia Arena stadium.
Zlatan makes history
At 41 years and 166 days old, the Scandinavian footballer scored a penalty, on the second attempt. He executed a shot from eleven meters that was guessed by the local goalkeeper Marco Silvestri, but the referee Daniele Doveri ordered the maximum penalty to be repeated.
Ibrahimovic launched it again, which did not miss. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, also the oldest player to be captain with Milan, became the oldest footballer to score in the Italian League after surpassing Alessandro Costacurta, who at 41 years and 25 days old scored in a match that his team, also Milan, lost against Udinese in May 2007.
The goal with which Zlatan became the oldest player to score in Serie A (41 years and 5 months). ENDLESS LEGENDpic.twitter.com/sNRE7BcgRs
— ® Σ |_ Δ ╥ Φ ® Σ § (@Relatoresconvos) March 18, 2023
EFE
