A F-Zero GX Remaster would be in development at Next Level GamesThe team responsible for Luigi’s Mansion 3 and previous chapters, as reported by the Nintendo Prime YouTube channel.

The reliability of the source is rather to be verified, but the news is already starting to circulate among various websites and it is certainly not far-fetched.

F-Zero GX was originally released in 2003 for the Nintendo Gamecube and is the last chapter of the series to arrive on the home console, followed by F-Zero Climax on the Game Boy Advance, the last chapter ever.

From then on, the franchise has remained totally stationary, despite being one of Nintendo’s historic series, which started with the famous Super Nintendo chapter that showed the world the capabilities of Mode 7 graphics technology.

It goes without saying that Nintendo fans have been waiting for a return of F-Zero for decades, which makes us take this rumor with some interest. The idea of ​​a remastered version of F-Zero GX cannot be ruled out, considering the quality of the original and the fact that, probably, the recovery of the series through a remaster could be likely.

Considering how it currently remains a somewhat niche series, it is possible that Nintendo prefers to start from a remaster to relaunch the series and see any results. However, the fact that it can be entrusted to Next Level Games, one of the most talented teams of Nintendo, author of the excellent Luigi’s Mansion 3, is very interesting.

On the other hand, even a few months ago an insider spoke of the return of F-Zero in 2023, so we look forward to any information in this regard.