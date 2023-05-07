AC Milan won 2-0 this Saturday against Lazio in the opening of the 34th day of Serie A and transmitted very good feelings just before opening his semifinal against Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League

The bad news for the ‘rossoneri’, this yes, was the injury of the Portuguese extreme Rafael Leao, key man of the attack of the Milan. The Portuguese player complained of pain in the upper part of his right thigh after accelerating and, after a few moments of chatting with members of his coaching staff, he was replaced by the Belgian Alexis Saelemaekers (11th minute).

But even so, there was time for all kinds of moments. Even a very striking one with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, former player of the team, who was the sensation in the San Siro stands.

Zlatan’s new ‘look’

With his traditional bearing, but with new details, Ibrahimovic arrived at the San Siro.

Her ‘look’, with a striking braid, was the sensation.

“Who is it? Only wrong answers,” they comment on networks.

Milan is provisionally fourth (61 points, three points behind Lazio’s second place and two from Juventus. It leads Inter Milan (5th, 60 points), which this Saturday visits a direct rival for the ‘Champions zone ‘, Roma (7th, 58 points).

This day is the first since Napoli mathematically conquered the third ‘Scudetto’ in its history, with their 1-1 draw in Udine on Thursday, at the close of matchday 33. On Sunday, the Neapolitans will have a mass bath in the duel against Fiorentina at their Diego Maradona stadium.

SPORTS

*With EFE

More news