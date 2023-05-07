Voting on the bill of fake news was postponed at the request of the rapporteur; there is no date to resume discussion in plenary

Among the discussions of the bill of fake news (2630 of 2020), which is pending in the Chamber of Deputies, is the payment of copyright for content shared on major internet platforms. Artists and journalists defend the remuneration of those who produce both journalistic reports and those who make music, videos, films.

Article 32 of the project proposes the payment of copyrights on shared journalistic content, in any format: texts, videos, audios or images.

The latest version of the proposal, reported by Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), also included payment to artists. “A song, a movie, is always the result of the work of artists“, says actress Lucélia Santos, in a video to defend the payment.

Now, Fenaj (National Federation of Journalists) also wants the journalist worker to be included in the payment for copyright.

“Journalists are the intellectual authors of the work that is published by journalistic companies and that will be remunerated by the platforms. So, it is not fair that male and female journalist workers, and we are talking about different functions, are not included within this possibility of direct negotiation“, says Samira de Castro, president of the entity.

A letter signed by the Brazilian Chamber of Digital Economy and the Latin American Internet Association, which includes Google, Tik Tok, Twitter and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) among its members, points out that the text of the project creates “a complex change in the copyright system” and which must be preceded by “broad public debate“, under penalty of increasing “the chances of legal uncertainties and damage to what has been built to date“.

For the CGI.br (Internet Management Committee in Brazil), an entity that establishes strategic guidelines and proposes studies on the sector, the new legislation should create a balance in the country’s communication.

“We are not dealing with a network or with companies that have a hierarchical editorial structure like we have in other journalistic vehicles. But, as you create duties and responsibilities regarding content for these platforms, in a way, we are balancing the regulatory symmetry between the various communication arrangements that we have within the country“, says Renta Mielli, coordinator of the organization.

POSTPONEMENT

Earlier this week, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to withdraw the vote on the bill of fake news from the agenda, in response to a request from the project’s rapporteur, Orlando Silva. The request was made after a series of controversies surrounding the proposal threatened to make its approval in plenary unfeasible.

With no date to return to the voting agenda, deputies are negotiating new changes in the text that may facilitate a greater consensus around the project.

With information from Brazil Agency.