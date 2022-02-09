LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky hospitalized in the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital. According to media reports, the politician contracted the coronavirus, 50-75 percent of his lungs were affected.

A source TASS in political circles said that the condition of the politician is assessed as serious.

“Vladimir Volfovich has been hospitalized, he is in the hospital in a serious condition,” he noted. “In the Central Clinical Hospital, he has been there for a couple of days.”

Related materials:

Zhirinovsky said he had been vaccinated against coronavirus eight times

The politician announced the eighth vaccination on December 20, 2021. He stated that it is necessary to be vaccinated as soon as the level of antibodies in the body decreases.

So I made eight injections and did not get sick, and if I had made four, then perhaps I would have been taken somewhere. Vladimir Zhirinovsky

According to virologist Sergei Netesov, permanent vaccinations can be detrimental to Zhirinovsky’s health. He warned that no one should act like the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Russian immunologist Vladimir Bolibok, commenting on reports of Zhirinovsky’s hospitalization, noted that the frequency of vaccination was unlikely to be the reason.

“I don’t think the problem is that he got a lot of vaccinations. Most likely it’s just either an accident, or he got so many vaccinations that he felt confident and got into a dangerous situation somewhere, ”he told Lente.ru.

The Liberal Democratic Party says that the head of the party is healthy

The head of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, deputy chairman of the LDPR faction, Yaroslav Nilov, called Lente.ru the information that appeared in the media as gossip and rumors.

The hospitalization of the politician was also denied by the press service of the Liberal Democratic Party. They told Lente.ru that Zhirinovsky feels well and continues to work.

However, after the appearance in the media of information about the defeat of the lungs, the press service stopped picking up the phone.