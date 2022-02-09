During the last episode we discovered that Delia Duran it is one of the first finalists of the GF Vip. The gieffina beat Davide Silvestri on televoting, making it the favorite of the public. Katia Ricciarelli, Davide Silvestri and Manila Nazzaro competed with her for the place in the final.

Source Studio GF Vip

Davide and Delia are invited into the studio to find out the result of the verdict. The first to be amazed by the result is David who, after 5 long months spent in the GF VIP house, does not take willingly there defeat.

At home all the gieffini were speechless, all apart Soleil Riseswhich unexpectedly he says he is happy for the victory of his rival. After the episode, in a confrontation with Katia Ricciarelli he explains her position.

“She deserves the final, maybe not on an ethical and human level, but for the mediaticity of the thing it is right that she goes to the final. Better her than people who survive in here. Are we doing television? For at least three weeks she has been doing TV and how “.

And then the Sorge precise: “So you know what I’m telling you? Did she come in here, did they pamper her like the poor victim? Did they want to accompany you? Now you take that he is in the final and I’m happy too, I’ll tell you more. Why does he at least take the place away from one of the people who are clinging there with their nails to get to the final and say ‘do you know it’s there?’ “.

Clear speech that of Soleil, who in the end, prefer that it was Delia Duran who took the place in the final, at the expense of falsehood that it recognizes in other tenants of the House: “I don’t mind if she is there, if I get there too in the final thanks to the public it is because I was understood, otherwise I gave the best of what I could give and if I didn’t make it I’m sorry”.

“I obviously don’t know what to do. If I get there, that’s fine, if I don’t get there, I’m happy all the same. But there are people who try everything and many pretend from morning to night, changing faces to get to the final“.